Strategy of the Day 12.18.2019 How Completing and IRONMAN Made Me a Better Trader Today, I wanted to take the SOTD in a different direction and discuss some of the ancillary skills that can be developed away from the markets. In fact, when you consider that everyone has a perspective of the markets (often different), and they all came to those conclusion of the market with the same data (as it can be assumed that everyone is paying attention to fundamentals and technical signals alike); it amazes me how much of what we think a market will do is dictated by a subjective view. As humans go, we are emotional and irrational, and each of us is a sum of all our past experiences and learned behaviors. While that initially sounds like a pitfall for each of us (and it can be), learning to control various human instincts can go a long way to turning a subjective perspective into an objective one; or an undisciplined person into a disciplined one. Last Christmas (2018), I began on an endeavor to start training for my very first race ever ( EVER ). When I made the decision to become a Triathlete, I decided to shoot straight for the moon. Instead of logically working my way up to a longer distance and getting the experience of shorter races/triathlons; I had signed up for the 2019 Lake Placid Full IRONMAN. If you know me, you might not find it too shocking that I went with the go big or go home approach to starting my racing / triathlon career, but at the time, ignorance was my biggest proponent (I really had no clue what I was getting myself into). I also set out to do some good, and raise money for a cause, which added a layer of inspiration to my motivation. 4 years ago, I lost my cousin to a battle with addiction, and I started a fundraising campaign (140 Miles for Matt) to support a charity that was started in his honor (Hope For Healing). With support and a motivating cause, I began my routine, just 7 months before race day. Before I began training, I had never run more than a 5k (ever); and before the actual event, I had never ran a complete marathon (furthest I got in training was just over a half marathon for my running distances), and had never competed in an actual race. This experience reminded me of my early years as a trader, where I began my career in financial markets as a prop trader (for my own account and private equity). I was blissfully ignorant of the pitfalls of trading at the time and spent the first year as most traders do: paying an educational cost to the market. I only wish I had the discipline then that I do now, and at the end of this article you will see the strong correlation that willpower plays in both arenas (for both traders and triathletes alike). Discipline is everything, and its learned. I had to go through that experience and period of failing in the market in order to learn how to control my decision-making process and come out the other side a more objective and disciplined trader. With all that being said, the experience of training for and completing my first full IRONMAN taught me a lot, humbled me completely (like the markets did to me at the start of my career), and proved that with the right mindset you can accomplish something other people believe you cannot. Your mental state is by far the most important tool you have in your belt, and the best part is: its the one thing you can COMPLETELY control at all times. I went into the IRONMAN with only the goal to cross the finish line, but by the end of my training (and realizing I might not be that bad at this for a first-timer), I felt confident enough to raise that bar for myself a bit higher (and set some time goals). Initially all I needed to accept was that the swim and bike are a pure energy burn; and if I could get myself to the marathon, I could walk the 26.4 miles and finish. I needed to learn how to be able to get through a nutrition plan that keeps my body fueled to perform for a very extended period. After training my body for endurance, I just need to find my forever pace, sticking with the speed that my body can sustain almost indefinitely without exhausting (think a marching armys pace). Mentally I was able to see myself to the end of the race, knowing I could complete the swim in at least 90 mins, and the bike in under 7 hours, would leave me with over 8 hours to walk a marathon comfortably and actually finish the race successfully, and become an IRONMAN. My routine was as follows for the 7 months leading up to the race. I did include a 2-week taper period, where my workouts were cut down to always be less than 1.5-2 hours but keeping intensity up. I built up to these workouts, and gradually increased distances every couple weeks. I found it was important to get at least 5 good workouts in a week, and to give myself that rest day for recovery. Here is a rundown of my daily routines: Months 1-4: Monday - 3-5 mile run, pace improvement Tuesday - 60 min swim Wednesday 1-2 hour cycling (indoor then after March, outdoor) Thursday - 3-5 mile run or 2 hour cycle or 60 min swim Friday - REST DAY Saturday - 1-3 hours cycling, followed by 1-2 hour run Sunday - Full Triathlon (if I could) / Swim-Bike transition, at least 2-3 hours of working out Months 3-7: Monday - 5-10 mile run Tuesday - 60-90 min swim Wednesday- 1-3 hours cycling Thursday - 5-10 mile run Friday - REST DAY Saturday - 2-6 hours cycling, followed by 5-10 mile run Sunday - Full 2.4 mil swim or 50-100 mile bike or 5-13 mile run (benchmark setting day) Looking back on this, I would not advise anyone to mimic me and go straight to an IRONMAN; but it is possible, and having it been my first race, might be the reason I had such success in the first place. Having never run a marathon before, I had no idea how awful they are. That ignorance was blissful, and it kept my mental game focused on what I was doing and achieving, rather than focusing on how bad that thing I must do in the future is. You can't dread something without the experience or knowledge of the effort and outcome; for me that workout out to my advantage. To summarize, having control over your mental state is everything. My ignorance of what it takes to cross the finish line of a marathon helped, but what got me to the finish line was sheer willpower and my drive to succeed; a type of discipline that was not innate to me. That is a skillset that I have spent the better part of my life developing and honing to use in all aspects of my life (especially trading). Having control over your emotions and not letting them get the best of you is much easier said than done, and like all skills, requires you to put the work into developing it. About the author Dan began his career in 2006 as an arbitrage and clearing clerk for Spyglass Options in the Eurodollar futures options pit on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Taking his employing brokers advice, Dan soon left the floor to pursue a career “behind the screens upstairs”, as there was an inherent lack of opportunity for market making in open outcry pits. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2009 (and for the subsequent 10 years), Dan leveraged his IT background in networking and computer programing to begin developing computerized trading algorithms and trading systems for multiple private equity firms and his own account. He eventually found his specialization in trading carry trade dynamics in currency and interest rate futures; while simultaneously building his experience in trading both inter-market and intra-market spreads. His trading experience later expanded to include most commodity spreads, with an emphasis on carry trade economics in agricultural commodities. In 2016 Dan decided to take his career full circle by becoming a series 3 and 34 licensed broker; and expanded his outreach to the agriculture production community. In 2018, he joined Zaner Financial Services Ag Hedge division, bringing his knowledge and expertise of carry trade economics and continues expanding exposure to spread markets. Dan can be reached at (312)277-0110 by phone, @DanielHusseyJr on twitter, @DanSOTD on facebook, and emailed at dhussey@zaner.com. Contributing author since 2/15/2019