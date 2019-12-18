Softs Report 12/18/19



MORNING SOFTS COMMENTS

Jack Scoville Wednesday, December 18, 2019

General Comments: Cotton was lower in Turnaround Tuesday trading. It has been a relentless move lower since April and the entire down move now extends to the early summer of 2018. The market got a small lift from the less than expected production but could not really hold the gains. That seems to be due to the lack of Chinese demand for anyone who produces Cotton and weaker world prices against those of the US. Even so, the export sales reports on a weekly basis have been relatively strong as most of the traditional buyers get bought before China or someone else can come in and change the market. The world market remains quiet.

Overnight News: The Delta should be dry and Southeast should see dry conditions this week and showers this weekend. Temperatures should be mostly near to above normal. Texas will have showers. Temperatures will average above normal. The USDA average price is now 62.01 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 19,163 bales, from 19,737 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are mixed to up with objectives of 7070 and 7510 March. Support is at 6620, 6600, and 6490 March, with resistance of 6780, 6870, and 7000 Marc. FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was a little lower in range trading. Chart patterns have turned mixed in the short-term but maintain a bearish bias longer term. The weather in Florida had been good as the state has seen frequent showers and storms that have aided in development in the fruit. Inventories in Florida are still well above a year ago. Fruit for the next crop is developing and are as big as baseballs. Crop conditions are called good.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions this week and scattered showers this weekend. Temperatures will average near to above normal. Brazil should get scattered showers and near to above normal temperatures. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against September FCOJ contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 0 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are mixed. Support is at 97.00, 95.00, and 94.00 Jnuary, with resistance at 99.00, 100.00, and 101.00 January. COFFEE

General Comments: New York and London closed lower. It is possible that New York is trying to form a top. The market knows about smaller crops from Brazil for the current harvest and has seen projections for smaller crops next year as well. However, there are many who think the next crop will be good and could total 70 million bags or more. Current growing conditions in Brazil are called good. Vietnam crops are thought to be big despite some uneven growing conditions this year. It has been warm and dry at times, then the growing areas have seen some very heavy rains. Demand has been increasing over the last few years on the consumer level. The weaker production this year should help to hold prices from going much lower.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are higher today at 2.027 million bags. GCA stocks were 6.923 million bags, from 7.177 million in September. The ICO daily average price is now 120.19 ct/lb. Brazil will get scattered showers with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see scattered showers and storms mostly in the north.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with no objectives. Support is at 135.00, 129.00, and 124.00 March, and resistance is at 141.00, 144.00 and 147.00 March. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1400, 1380, and 1340 January, and resistance is at 1450, 1510, and 1540 January. SUGAR

General Comments: New York closed a little lower and London closed mixed. There has not been much news lately to push prices much higher. Reports from India indicate that the country still has a large surplus of White Sugar that probably must be exported. India reported very good monsoon rains and production prospects for this year have definitely improved after a slow start to the season. Brazil mills are refining mostly for ethanol right now as has been the case all season. The fundamentals still suggest big supplies. The weather has been much more uneven in production areas from Russia into western Europe. Those areas had a very hot and dry start to the growing season. Better weather was seen in early August then it turned hot and dry again.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 1320, 1300, and 1280 March, and resistance is at 1350, 1370, and 1380 March. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 350.00, 348.00, and 346.00 March, and resistance is at 358.00, 360.00, and 363.00 March. COCOA

General Comments: Futures closed mostly lower in New York but higher in London. The market acts weak as the next main crop harvest comes closer to reality in West Africa. The weather in West Africa is still a feature. The weather in Ivory Coast has improved due to reports of frequent showers. Ideas are that the next crop will be good. The harvest has started. The harvest is ongoing amid showers, but good progress in the harvest is expected at this time. The weather in Asia is also called good. More and more Asian Cocoa has been staying at home and processed in Indonesia for export in the region. Demand in Asia has been growing and Indonesia has been eager to be the primary source of Cocoa.

Overnight News: Scattered showers and storms are expected in West Africa. Temperatures will be on both sides of normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 2.760 million bags. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against September contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 347 contracts.



