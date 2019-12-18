The cable has made a sizable spurt higher, breaking above a technical resistance that has been stopping its progress in many recent sessions. Yet GBP/USD has then declined several sessions in a row. What is going on?

Although GBP/USD extended gains and climbed above the upper border of the rising green trend channel, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement stopped the buyers. A pullback at the end of the previous week followed.

The downside action took the exchange rate back into the trend channel, thus invalidating the earlier breakout. This is certainly a bearish development - especially when we factor in the sell signals generated by the daily indicators.

Let's take a closer look at the daily chart. It shows that the pair has approached the lower border of the blue consolidation and the green support zone created by the upper border of the purple consolidation and the previous peaks. This zone could inspire the buyers to a rebound attempt in the very near future.

However,should we see reliable signs of their weakness, we'll consider opening short positions.

However,should we see reliable signs of their weakness, we'll consider opening short positions.

Nadia Simmons

Forex & Oil Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.