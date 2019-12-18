S&P500, Wednesday forecast, December 18
Downtrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3192, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3176.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3197, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3203.5 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3215.
Weekly forecast, December 16 - 20
Most important news of this week
Monday: EU Manufacturing PMI (Dec), USA Manufacturing PMI (Dec), US Markit Composite PMI (Dec);
Tuesday: -
Wednesday: German Ifo Business Climate Index (Dec), EU Core CPI (YoY)(Nov), Crude Oil Inventories;
Thursday: US Existing Home Sales (Nov)
Friday: US GDP (QoQ)(Q3), US Core PCE Price Index (YoY)(Nov), US Michigan indexes.
Forecast and technical analysis
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3155, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3188.25 and 3246.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3155, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3132.5 and 3091.75.
Monthly forecast, December 2019 - January 2020
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3114, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3190 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3270.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3114, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3069 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3024/08.