GBP/USD Soft Employment Data Sends Pound South



GBP/USDhas stabilized on Wednesday trade, but remains under pressure. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3115, down 0.06% on the day. U.K. Job Numbers Fall Short Weak economic data this week has weighed on the pound, which is down 1.7% so far this week. On Tuesday, key employment indicators missed their estimates, pointing to weakness in the labor market.Wage growthslowed to 3.2% in October, down from 3.4% in the previous release. This is the weakest gain since April.Unemployment claimsdropped to 28.8 thousand, compared to 33.0 thousand a month earlier. Still, this was much higher than the forecast of 21.2 thousand. There was more bad news as CBI Industrial Order Expectations slipped to -28, weaker than the estimate of -25 pts. Bad Blood Between Brussels and Boris Aside from dismal British data this week, the post-election euphoria has quickly dissipated, and this is quickly brought the pound back down to earth. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union have had a frosty relationship, and tempers will be put to the test right after the U.K. bids farewell on January 31. The sides must hammer out a free-trade deal, which promises to be a tall order. Johnson has said the deal must be wrapped up during the 11-month transition period, but the Europeans argue that this will barely be enough time to provide a bare-bones arrangement, and more time is needed for such a complex undertaking. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-soft-employment-data-sends-pound-south-620812

Recent articles from this author

About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages.

FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.

Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.

FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.