GBP/USDhas stabilized on Wednesday trade, but remains under pressure. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3115, down 0.06% on the day.
U.K. Job Numbers Fall Short
Weak economic data this week has weighed on the pound, which is down 1.7% so far this week. On Tuesday, key employment indicators missed their estimates, pointing to weakness in the labor market.Wage growthslowed to 3.2% in October, down from 3.4% in the previous release. This is the weakest gain since April.Unemployment claimsdropped to 28.8 thousand, compared to 33.0 thousand a month earlier. Still, this was much higher than the forecast of 21.2 thousand. There was more bad news as CBI Industrial Order Expectations slipped to -28, weaker than the estimate of -25 pts.
Bad Blood Between Brussels and Boris
Aside from dismal British data this week, the post-election euphoria has quickly dissipated, and this is quickly brought the pound back down to earth. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union have had a frosty relationship, and tempers will be put to the test right after the U.K. bids farewell on January 31. The sides must hammer out a free-trade deal, which promises to be a tall order. Johnson has said the deal must be wrapped up during the 11-month transition period, but the Europeans argue that this will barely be enough time to provide a bare-bones arrangement, and more time is needed for such a complex undertaking.
