EUR/USD, Wednesday forecast, December 18

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1130, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1104.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1144, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1165.





Weekly forecast, December 16 - 20

Most important news of this week

Monday: EU Manufacturing PMI (Dec), USA Manufacturing PMI (Dec), US Markit Composite PMI (Dec);

Tuesday: -

Wednesday: German Ifo Business Climate Index (Dec), EU Core CPI (YoY)(Nov), Crude Oil Inventories;

Thursday: US Existing Home Sales (Nov)

Friday: US GDP (QoQ)(Q3), US Core PCE Price Index (YoY)(Nov), US Michigan indexes.



Forecast and technical analysis

Sideways

The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 1.1105 and resistance 1.1198.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1005, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1050 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1198, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270.

Monthly forecast, December 2019 - January 2020

Sideways

The pair is trading along an sideways trend between resistance 1.1115 and support 1.0988, where now we can expecting downtrend wave (correction) to support level 1.0988.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1115, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1170.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0988, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0940 and 1.0880.