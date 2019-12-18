rounded corner
EUR/USD have potential to start uptrend from 1.1130 to 1.1165
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

EUR/USD, Wednesday forecast, December 18
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1130, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1104.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1144, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1165.

Weekly forecast, December 16 - 20
Most important news of this week
Monday: EU Manufacturing PMI (Dec), USA Manufacturing PMI (Dec), US Markit Composite PMI (Dec);
Tuesday: -
Wednesday: German Ifo Business Climate Index (Dec), EU Core CPI (YoY)(Nov), Crude Oil Inventories;
Thursday: US Existing Home Sales (Nov)
Friday: US GDP (QoQ)(Q3), US Core PCE Price Index (YoY)(Nov), US Michigan indexes.

Forecast and technical analysis
Sideways
The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 1.1105 and resistance 1.1198.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1005, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1050 and 1.1020.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1198, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270.

Monthly forecast, December 2019 - January 2020
Sideways
The pair is trading along an sideways trend between resistance 1.1115 and support 1.0988, where now we can expecting downtrend wave (correction) to support level 1.0988.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1115, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1170.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.0988, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0940 and 1.0880.



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
Published by Barchart
