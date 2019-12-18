Litecoin

Litecoin slid by 7.39% on Tuesday. Following on from an 8.13% tumble on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $36.98.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $40.06 to an early afternoon low $37.87.

Steering clear of the major resistance levels, Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 to a new swing lo.

A recovery to $39 levels was brief, with Litecoin sliding to a late intraday low and new swing lo $36.16.

Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 and second major support level at $36.27 before closing out at $36.98

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.27% to $37.45. A bullish start to the day saw Litecoin rise from an early morning low $36.73 to a high $37.78.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.