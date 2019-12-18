Litecoin
Litecoin slid by 7.39% on Tuesday. Following on from an 8.13% tumble on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $36.98.
A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $40.06 to an early afternoon low $37.87.
Steering clear of the major resistance levels, Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 to a new swing lo.
A recovery to $39 levels was brief, with Litecoin sliding to a late intraday low and new swing lo $36.16.
Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 and second major support level at $36.27 before closing out at $36.98
At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.27% to $37.45. A bullish start to the day saw Litecoin rise from an early morning low $36.73 to a high $37.78.
Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to move back through to $37.75 levels to support a run at the first major resistance level at $39.31.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Litecoin to break out from $38 levels.
Barring a broad-based crypto rally, however, Litecoin would likely fall well short of $40 levels on the day.
Failure to move through to $37.75 levels could see Litecoin resume the downward trend.
A fall back through the morning low $36.73 would bring the first major support level at $35.41 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$34 levels and the second major support level at $33.83.
Read the article in full:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/litecoin-stellars-lumen-and-trons-trx-daily-analysis-18-12-19-620779