Litecoin Stellars Lumen and Trons TRX Daily Analysis
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Litecoin

Litecoin slid by 7.39% on Tuesday. Following on from an 8.13% tumble on Monday, Litecoin ended the day at $36.98.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin fall from an early morning intraday high $40.06 to an early afternoon low $37.87.

Steering clear of the major resistance levels, Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 to a new swing lo.

A recovery to $39 levels was brief, with Litecoin sliding to a late intraday low and new swing lo $36.16.

Litecoin fell through the first major support level at $38.08 and second major support level at $36.27 before closing out at $36.98

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.27% to $37.45. A bullish start to the day saw Litecoin rise from an early morning low $36.73 to a high $37.78.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move back through to $37.75 levels to support a run at the first major resistance level at $39.31.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Litecoin to break out from $38 levels.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, however, Litecoin would likely fall well short of $40 levels on the day.

Failure to move through to $37.75 levels could see Litecoin resume the downward trend.

A fall back through the morning low $36.73 would bring the first major support level at $35.41 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$34 levels and the second major support level at $33.83.

